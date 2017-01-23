Woman who won murder conviction appeal gets shorter sentence

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A woman who won an appeal to have her murder conviction overturned after getting sentenced to 29 years in prison for her role in a fatal Washington shooting has received a substantially shorter prison term.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2jLxodt ) Kisha Fisher was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and robbery as part of a plea deal.

The Washington State Supreme Court last year overturned the 42-year-old woman’s initial first-degree murder conviction. The high court determined Fisher didn’t get a fair first trial because a Superior Court judge didn’t give the jury an affirmative defense instruction.

Fisher’s brother and co-defendant, Corey Trosclair, is serving a 46-year prison term for the death of 39-year-old Lenard Masten.

Court records show Fisher arranged the meeting between Trosclair and the Lakewood victim that turned fatal.