‘We will see a little fog during the morning hours’ — but otherwise clear and dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Finally, a quiet week ahead weather-wise, especially by winter standards.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said it will be chilly at night but not in a deep freeze.

"We will see a little fog during the morning hours but for the most part we will remain clear and dry," Kelley said.

The weekend actually looks mild with highs in the 50s.

A little rain moves in early Wednesday and Sunday night but no storms are in the forecast through the weekend.

Lows near 33 and highs near 48 for the next few days.