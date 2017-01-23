VIDEO: Woman kicked off Seattle-bound plane for reportedly berating Trump supporters

BALTIMORE, Md. — A woman was kicked off a Seattle-bound plane Saturday night after she insulted passengers in the boarding area and on the plane, reportedly for their support of President Donald Trump.

Bryan Zidar, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines, confirmed that a passenger was removed from Alaska Airlines Flight 761 from Baltimore to Seattle Saturday prior to takeoff.

“The female passenger was insulting passengers in the boarding area and then onboard the aircraft,” Zidar said. “Several passengers expressed concerns about her behavior. We stand by our employees’ decision to remove the disruptive passenger.”

Zidar did not comment on the exact nature of the woman’s insults, but video shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook appear to show the woman berating Trump supporters.

Scott Koteskey posted the video and his account of the events. He said he was seated next to the woman who asked him if he was in Washington D.C. to “cheer or protest.”

Koteskey, who was in D.C. for the President Donald Trump’s inauguration, said he was there to “celebrate democracy.”

According to Koteskey, things went downhill from there, and flight attendants were called to the seat. The woman allegedly demanded Koteskey change seats, in which a flight attendant said, “Well, you don’t have that right.”

Video shows the woman being removed from the plane to cheers of other passengers.

Koteskey said on his Facebook page he was happy that others – likely not all Trump supporters – jumped to his aid when the woman verbally confronted him.

“As the lady was removed I saw that I was surrounded by blacks, Latinos, Asians and whites, all who had chimed in asking her to be removed and who had defended me,” Koteskey said. “I was touched and moved knowing later that not all these people were Trump supporters.”

A different angle of the incident was also posted to Facebook.

The flight arrived in Seattle on time.