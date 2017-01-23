Police: ‘Frustrated’ man critically injured Ferndale baby

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an infant in his care and leaving the child with critical head injuries.

The Bellingham Herald reported Monday that a 25-year-old man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with the Dec. 31 incident.

City of Ferndale spokesman Riley Sweeney says a Seattle hospital alerted officers to a possible assault on the 6-month-old child on Jan. 12. The baby underwent surgery to release fluid from his brain and was released from the hospital last week.

Sweeney says the man admitted to getting frustrated with the child, who was apparently fussy and wouldn’t eat.

The suspect allegedly told investigators he had tipped over a bouncy seat the child had been sitting in and that the baby struck his head.