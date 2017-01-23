Person struck, killed by light rail train in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Link light rail train Monday morning at Othello Station.

Seattle Firefighters said around 7:00 a.m. that crews were working to extricate a person who was trapped underneath the train near Martin Luther King Jr Way S and S Othello St.

Fire officials later confirmed that the victim was killed in the collision. The circumstances were not immediately known.

The Seattle Police Department says detectives are at the scene investigating the accident.

Working to extract body of person beneath Sound Transit link light rail train along MLK. service dosruptwd here and delays #q13fox pic.twitter.com/OSjXhy5mpA — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) January 23, 2017

Link light rail service was temporarily interrupted between Columbia City and Rainier Beach stations. Sound Transit said service was restored to all stations with delays around 9:45 a.m.