Officer in Milton opens fire, kills gunman after man fatally shoots stepsister

MILTON, Wash. — A police officer in Milton opened fire and killed a gunman Monday after the man fatally shot his stepsister standing next to him in the parking lot of an apartment building, police said.

A Milton Police Department news release said that Milton police officers responded to a report of a man with a gun near a woman in the parking lot of the Sunridge Apartments at 6926 5th Street East in Milton.

“It appeared the male suspect in this case had his arm wrapped around the female. They were engaged in some type of conversation,” said Puyallup police spokesman Scott Engle.

A Milton police sergeant and officer challenged the man to put down his weapon. “At that point, the male suspect shot the female and she went down,” Engle said.

Engle said the gunman fired two shots at the 43-year-old woman,who police described as the gunman’s stepsister. She fell dead.

The sergeant, a 17-year veteran of the Milton Police Department, then opened fire and killed the 53-year-old gunman, police said.

Engle said the gunman and the woman appeared to be in some kind of relationship, but police had not yet pinned down what that was, he said.

Police are conducting both a homicide investigation and an officer-involved shooting probe.