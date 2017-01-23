× Amber Alert issued for woman and girl last seen in Blaine

BLAINE, Wash. – An Amber Alert Was issued Monday afternoon for a 9-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman who could be in Blaine.

Makayla Weber and Wilma Weber are thought to be in a gray 2003 Toyota Corolla.

The car has Canadian license plates, BC play No. 228MJT.

The girl is Filipina, with dark brown eyes and hair. She is 4-feet-5 and 60 pounds.

Police said she suffers from selective mutism.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Police said Wilma took Makayla from New Westminster, B.C., despite a custody order. They believe the two crossed the border into the U.S. and was last seen in Blaine.

The Amber Alert doesn’t specify what the woman and girl’s relationship is.

Police said the girl is very shy, and would be unlikely to ask a stranger for help.