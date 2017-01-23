4-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the face

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – Auburndale police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the face on Friday evening, WFTS reported.

Police responded to a medical assist call at 198 Lakeside Hills Loop in Auburndale. Police say a 4-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando and later died from the injury.

The mother’s boyfriend, Demeko Robinson, called 911 on Friday, initially telling detectives that the child hit his head on the table. Police quickly learned that Avion Weaver had a gunshot wound to the face. Robinson later told police that he had stepped outside to talk to friends and the child must have found his gun.

Avion’s mother was not home at the time.

There are no charges at this time