Whidbey Island sea lion finds unique napping spot

FREELAND, Wash. — A sea lion on Whidbey Island recently found a nice place to nap.

Unfortunately, whoever owns the car it’s napping on likely had a rude awakening.

Melanie Sceva Hill posted pictures and video of a sea lion sleeping on top of a car in the Nichols Brothers Boat Builders parking lot Saturday.

“Only on Whidbey Island,” Sceva Hill said on her Facebook page.

Little other information – such as if the car was damaged or why the sea lion chose to nap on top of the car – was available. Sceva Hill said on her Facebook page it appeared people were waiting for the sea lion to get off the car on his own.

Fully grown sea lions can weigh up to 600 pounds.