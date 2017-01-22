× US 2 closed west of Leavenworth due to avalanche danger; detour in place

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — US 2 closed in both directions west of Leavenworth Sunday, with the roadway expected to be closed until at least Monday morning due to avalanche danger.

On Sunday afternoon, US 2 closed from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at the west end of Leavenworth due to avalanche danger, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Officials said they would reevaluate the roadway Monday morning for a possible reopening.

A detour is available, officials said, using State Route 207 and the Chumstick Highway. No vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight are allowed on the detour.

