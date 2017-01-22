× United Airlines grounds domestic flights because of IT issue

(CNN) — United Airlines grounded all domestic mainline flights Sunday night because of a computer problem, United spokeswoman Maddie King told CNN.

The major domestic carrier also tweeted about the closure.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

At 5:21 p.m. Sunday, it appeared several flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed due to the outage. Be sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.