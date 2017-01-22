× Shooting in Kent leaves two teens with life-threatening injuries

KENT, Wash. — A shooting in Kent Saturday night sent two teens to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block of S. 272nd St. at around 10:40 p.m.

Federal Way police say they found the two boys in the street, both with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police tell us the teens, 14 and 17-years-olds, were involved in some sort of confrontation right before shots were fired.

They also found two guns near the victims. They believe the guns belonged to the teens.

Federal way police are investigating the shooting and say they are waiting to talk with the 14-year-old.

Police also responded to a shots fired call at a nearby apartment complex about seven minutes prior to the shooting call. Police found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes but at this time there hasn’t been a connection made between the two calls.