Mid-winter break from winter? Walter says nice days ahead

SEATTLE — Who is ready for a mid-winter break from weather?

Already this year we’ve seen some cold days and some wet days. And we’ve certainly seen some windy days.

But this week, we could finally see some warmer, mellow days, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says.

A kind of break from all the crazy weather. Time to take in a bit of sun and breathe.

“We’re entering a new pattern that we haven’t seen yet this winter,” Kelley said. “I’m calling it a mid-winter break from winter.”

A low sitting in the ocean will dive down south and give California and Arizona a wet and wild week. However, Kelley says the low taking a dive means it’s time for us to dry out.

“We’ll be into the sunshine,” Kelley said.

Kelley says there could be a few pockets of rain or fog this week, but generally, Seattle will see a break from the nasty weather. Lows will remain around freezing with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. There may not even be significant rainfall for the rest of this month.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with the rest of the week following suite. Highs will be near the 50s.

Walter says considering what Washington has been through – wettest October on record, freezing temperatures, rain and wind – this is a needed break.

“Seven days without a storm,” Kelley said.

But Kelley says winter is certainly going to pick up again.

“We are a long ways away from getting into a growing season,” Kelley said, when asked if winter is over.

In the meantime, let’s kick back and enjoy the sun.