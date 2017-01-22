× Huskies’ Osahor sets Pac-12 record for rebounds

PULLMAN – Chantel Osahor grabbed a Pac-12-record 30 rebounds and scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Washington to an 87-44 rout of Washington State on Sunday.

The national leading scorer Kelsey Plum scored 29 points for Washington (19-2, 7-1 Pac-12). She passed former Minnesota standout and current member of the WNBA’s Connecticut Suns Rachel Banham for sixth place on the NCAA Division-I all-time scoring list.

Washington State was held to 25.4 percent shooting from the field, 19 percent from 3.

The Huskies went up 11-3 in the first quarter, and took off from there.

Osahor corralled a board over three Cougars, and converted a second-chance bucket late in the third. The rebound was her 25th of the night, and tied the school record for rebounds in a game. She had five more, and was subbed out early in the fourth quarter.