George H.W. Bush improving, wife staying night in hospital

January 22, 2017
Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush (C) point from their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush’s health continues to improve and doctors are hopeful he can be moved out of intensive care at a Houston hospital in the next day or two.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that Bush’s wife, 91-year-old former first lady Barbara Bush, has decided to remain another night at the hospital, where she’s been recovering from bronchitis.

The 92-year-old former president has been in the hospital for a week being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia.

McGrath says the couple wants to make sure “they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.”

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.