Flu deaths continue to rise in Washington State

The Washington Department of Health has new numbers on the extent of the flu epidemic in the state. As of the week ending on January 14, there have been 76 lab-confirmed influenza deaths.

They also say that during that week, the number of outpatient visits for flu-like sickness is double the normal amount and that the flu is widespread in the state.

If you haven’t been able to get a flu shot this season, there’s still time. Doctors say it’s the best way to avoid getting sick.

You can also take preventative action by staying away from sick people, washing your hands, and if you’re sick, you’re urged to stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others.