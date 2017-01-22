Commentary: The obvious arena choice that local leaders don’t think is obvious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We start with a hypothetical: Imagine having the choice of taking Chrissy Teigen or Kate Upton to prom. Both are fantastic choices – on the surface, you can’t go wrong!

But Chrissy says she won’t know if she can actually go with you until the day of the event. And despite being the beloved favorite with Pacific Northwest roots, there are a number of contingencies: You'd have to wear a baby blue tux, buy her a dozen roses, you'd only get one slow dance, and then bring her home by 10pm.

Meanwhile, Kate will definitely go with you, with one small request: Buy her a corsage. No other contingencies, aside from a couple bullies being a little jealous.

What I just described is basically the choice this city currently has between a KeyArena renovation and a new SODO Arena.

Similar to my hypothetical description of going to prom with Chrissy Teigen, a KeyArena renovation comes with a ton of red tape: huge concerns about transit, parking and traffic, an ongoing conversation about the historic preservation status of its roof, and a timeline including reviews, studies and impact surveys that will make us wait...and wait...and wait even longer – so long that, by the time it’s finally approved, the next round of NBA and/or NHL expansion might have passed us by.

Meanwhile, the SODO Arena is the sure thing that comes with one menial request: Vacate a little-used street, and deal with a couple bullies from the Port who oppose it. And since it’s already gone through the review process, it could be approved in time for both leagues to come to Seattle.

Let me also direct you to this study, conducted by the Department of Economics at West Virginia University, on the effect of professional sports facilities and property values, evidenced from KeyArena.

According to the study, when the Sonics left town, residential properties closest to the arena appreciated in value more than those further away. It was likely an effect of less “traffic, crowds, noise, trash and other activities associated with NBA games in KeyArena,” which posed a major disadvantage to homeowners in the area. The potential havoc of a KeyArena renovation is now prompting this survey and an upcoming meeting by the Uptown Alliance, where local homeowners in Queen Anne can express their concerns.

Which is a little ironic. City councilwoman Sally Bagshaw has been a major champion of the KeyArena cause. But just imagine the homeowners in her own district voicing their concerns on a renovation to bring the NBA and NHL to town. You thought The Port of Seattle was bad, Sally? Get ready for more – from your own jurisdiction!

Again, don’t get me wrong: I’m all for a possible KeyArena renovation if it makes sense. But it’s clear that the city is dragging its feet, clinging to a KeyArena possibility over all others, because it’s trying to protect its ass...et. And in the process, it’s hurting not only local sports fans – but possibly even homeowners in the Lower Queen Anne area.

In the end, comes back to the original choice between two amazing offers. You don’t want to lose both, and it should seem pretty obvious that you should take the sure thing.

Unfortunately, what’s delaying this entire process, is that our current leaders are not following suit.