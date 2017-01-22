× 3.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Olympic Peninsula

QUINAULT, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday, but there are no reports of damage.

The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.

A Grays Harbor County dispatcher says no damage has been reported.

This follow a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday that struck 11 miles southeast of North Bend.