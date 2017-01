× 3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 11 miles southeast of North Bend, and 9 miles west of Hyak Sunday morning.

According to the Pacific NorthWest Seismic Network, the quake was reported at 5:02 a.m.

Did you feel it?

North Bend is in King County about 30 miles southeast of Seattle.