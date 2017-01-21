Georgia lieutenant violently takes down suicidal man armed with rifle (video)

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia lieutenant took matters into his own hands, subduing a suicidal man armed with a rifle in an incident caught on dash cam video.

The video shows the man standing outside a vehicle when Lieutenant Mark Hess walks up. The man then pulls out a rifle, prompting Lieutenant Hess to pull out his service revolver, reports WGCL.

The man holds the rifle up and repeatedly tells Lieutenant Hess to shoot him as he walks towards him. Hess continues to tell the man to put the weapon down but the man does not.

The man continues to scream at Lieutenant Hess, telling him to kill him and while doing so, drops his rifle. As he attempts to pick it up, Hess bowls the man over and puts him in a choke hold.

Another officer grabs the man’s rifle as Hess subdues him.

It is unclear what charges the man is facing.