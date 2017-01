Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women across the Pacific Northwest geared up Saturday to march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes.

Organizers expect about 200,000 people to show up to Judkins Park in Seattle for the event officially named, Womxn’s March on Seattle. Marchers will then walk 3.5 miles to Seattle Center.

Events also are planned in Portland, Boise, Spokane, Yakima and other cities.