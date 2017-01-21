Seattle women’s march draws 175,000 attendees, organizers say

SEATTLE — The Seattle outpost of the Women’s March on Washington drew about 175,000 people greatly exceeding organizers expectations.
Organizers for the Womxn’s March on Seattle said the total attendance is a very “conservative estimate” for the march between Judkins Park and Seattle Center Saturday. They expect that number to grow.
Here are a few ways they reach that number:
- Judkins holds 60,000 max, and people were spilling over a 10-block radius outside of the park rather. Thousands more joined at Westlake Park and along South Jackson Street.
- Organizers also say they were handing out stickers to each person who attended and they know how many stickers they had at the beginning.
They hope to release a more definitive number on Sunday.
Seattle police say at one point marchers stretched from the origin (Judkins Park) to the destination (Seattle Center) nearly 3.5 miles away.
