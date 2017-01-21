Seattle women’s march draws 175,000 attendees, organizers say

SEATTLE — The Seattle outpost of the Women’s March on Washington drew about 175,000 people greatly exceeding organizers expectations.

Organizers for the Womxn’s March on Seattle said the total attendance is a very “conservative estimate” for the march between Judkins Park and Seattle Center Saturday. They expect that number to grow.

Here are a few ways they reach that number:

Judkins holds 60,000 max, and people were spilling over a 10-block radius outside of the park rather. Thousands more joined at Westlake Park and along South Jackson Street.

Organizers also say they were handing out stickers to each person who attended and they know how many stickers they had at the beginning.

They hope to release a more definitive number on Sunday.

Seattle police say at one point marchers stretched from the origin (Judkins Park) to the destination (Seattle Center) nearly 3.5 miles away.