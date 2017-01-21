PHOTOS: Women’s marches planned in U.S. and 80 countries

Thousands of men and women descended on Washington Saturday, and thousands more participated in sister marches in every state across the U.S. and more than 80 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico.

It’s to send a message to the Trump administration that women’s rights and other civil rights of marginalized groups should be respected. “The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights,” the group’s website says.

The event has drawn women with many disparate agendas, leading to some confusion and controversy about the central message in the weeks leading up to the march.

But many of the women traveling to Washington said they wanted to bring attention to reproductive rights, the proposed rollback of former President Barack Obama’s health care law and the fight for equal pay for men and women.