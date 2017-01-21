Gov. Inslee releases statement on UW shooting and Womxn’s March on Seattle

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued the following statement after a shooting during a protest at the University of Washington left a man

critically injured Friday. Thousands more people are expected to participate in women’s marches around the state today. Those marches are expected to be peaceful.

“As I’ve had to say too often during my time as governor – there is no place for hate or violence in Washington state.

“The Seattle and University of Washington Police Departments are investigating last night’s shooting, and we’ll have all those details in the hours and days to come. I wish the victim a swift recovery from his injuries, and I look forward to the perpetrator being brought to justice.

“But let me be clear: I condemn in the strongest possible terms any act of violence, no matter in what name it’s being waged. Those freedoms that we cherish, the freedoms that so many people will be demonstrating for this weekend, they apply equally to all of us – even to the people whose ideas we find abhorrent.

“Our country is built upon the idea that anyone has a right to speak their mind, even when we vehemently disagree with what is being said. We want everyone to have the freedom to demonstrate and to have their voices heard without any fear of violence, and no place should that be more true than our universities and colleges – institutions that thrive on open dialogue and debate.

“Trudi and I will join today’s march in Seattle in what I hope is a massive, peaceful demonstration of not just the rights found in the First Amendment, but the Washington values of equality, opportunity, and hope.”