Bellevue police warn residents after man grabs teen girl at Goldsmith Park

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are asking residents who live around or use Goldsmith Park to be aware of their surroundings after a teen was grabbed by a man Friday evening.

The victim was a 16-year-old girl.

Police say an unknown man grabbed the teen about 5:40 p.m. while she was walking around Goldsmith Park (14300 block of NE 35th Street). She was able to get away and was not hurt.

The man is described as wearing a hoodie, unknown race or age, 5’10” to 6’0″ tall and 150-170 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Bellevue Police at 425-452-6917.