× 2 taken into custody and released following UW campus shooting

SEATTLE — The suspect and another individual involved in a shooting that critically injured a man in Red Square on the University of Washington campus Friday night turned themselves over to police early Saturday morning.

The UW Police Department says the suspects were interviewed and released pending further investigation.

Authorities are not looking for additional suspects.

Violence erupted at UW Friday night as protesters opposed to a right-wing speaker at the campus and his supporters clashed. Bricks, firecrackers, and paint were thrown at officers and others — and then a gunshot rang out.

The Seattle Fire Department confirmed an adult male was shot and had a “possible life-threatening injury”; he was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg later said the victim, who police said was 25 years old, arrived at the hospital at 9 p.m. and that he was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

UW Police Department is still investigating the shooting.