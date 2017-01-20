× Woman found dead with gunshot wound to head on Tacoma’s Marine View Drive

TACOMA, Wash. – Police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was found dead on Marine View Drive on Thursday night.

The Pierce County medical examiner’s office said Audrey Newell died of a gunshot wound to the head, and that the manner of death was homicide.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Marine View Drive – also known as state route 509 – just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Newell was dead when they got there, her body laying just off the road.