Violent purse-snatcher: Help Seattle Police ID suspect using stolen credit card after strong-armed street robbery

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Another warning for women everywhere to watch out for thieves trying to steal your purse.

Seattle Police are trying to identify a man after a woman in the Beacon Hill neighborhood was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground on Monday afternoon.

The thief ripped the purse from her arm and jumped into the passenger side of a 4-door metallic grey Honda Accord — note the sunroof in the surveillance photo — police believe it is a 2013 Accord.

Nine minutes after the robbery, a man was caught on surveillance video using the victim’s credit card to buy gas at the AM/PM mini mart on Martin Luther King, Jr. Way S. in Seattle.

“If you are a woman walking alone at night, you have the strap around. You carry the purse in front. You don’t let it hang to your side or behind you or over one shoulder. You actually put it around your neck and carry it in front and carry it in a fashion that is secure,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

And please — with creeps out there like this suspect preying on women — try not to walk alone if you can. There is safety in numbers.

Detectives say he has an olive complexion and appears to be in his early 20’s with long hair, some facial hair and earrings.

If you know his name, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.