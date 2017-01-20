VA terminates lease for planned Bremerton outpatient clinic

BREMERTON, Wash. — A long-planned Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Bremerton has been delayed so organizers can find a new location for the facility.

The Kitsap Sun reports that VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced Thursday that it terminated a lease of a potential new space because the building does not meet seismic requirements.

A search for a new site is tentatively scheduled to begin in February and that process is expected to take between 6 months and a year.

Losing the chosen site, which was selected in 2015, is a blow for the planned facility which has been in the works for years. A new clinic will not be open for at least 18 months.