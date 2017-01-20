WATCH LIVE: Inauguration of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After about two years’ worth of campaigning, a wild election and a tumultuous transition period, this Friday Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States.

Trump officially becomes President at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and will take the oath of office at his inauguration around that time.

It’s a historic moment as a man who has never before served in government ascends to the nation’s highest public office.

It’s always hard to estimate crowd sizes, but many hundreds of thousands could show. In comparison, estimates pegged Obama’s first inauguration crowd at 1.8 million and the second at about 800,000.

Stay on this page for live updates below: