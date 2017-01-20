Serial Subway robber: Surveillance video shows crook so calm — even customers don’t notice his heist

WANTED IN ARLINGTON —

“I was just cleaning the dishes and then I heard someone go, ‘Hello?’ And so, I peeked my head around and I saw this guy and he was wearing a mask in front of his face and a hoodie over it.” — the same frightening face-to-face with a serial robbery suspect that several Subway workers in Snohomish County have had.

Arlington detectives say his first hold-up was early last month in Marysville. Next was an Arlington Subway five days later. He didn’t get any cash from that heist — so he quickly struck again. “About 20 minutes later on that day, he hit a third store over in the Lakewood Crossing area of Marysville,” said Kristin Banfield with Arlington Police. “That one was successful and what’s unusual about that one is that we had two additional customers that walked into the store and they didn’t know what was going on, so he was definitely playing that low-key. He does have a pretty unusual gait. He tends to saunter a little bit, a little bit more casual then other individuals we would see out there with a mission and a purpose. Definitely a lot more relaxed, seems to be very comfortable with what he’s doing.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

But, he makes the workers he confronts very uncomfortable and employees like Adam – who had a frightening face-to-face with the suspect – are taking new steps for their security and safety. "We definitely take more precautions. If we hear something strange, or feel like there's something strange we don't always come out around the corner immediately now, we kind of just peek our heads out, or we go back and look at the security cameras to make sure that's not going to happen again, just in case, and then we can just go into our fridge, or whatever and call 911.”

Detectives want you to take a good look below at the black North Face hoodie like the one the suspect wore for his heists.

Detectives think he could also be behind a robbery at the AutoZone store in Arlington last month.

Whether it's his hoodie, or maybe the unique walk he has, or the scary mask he wore -- If you recognize anything about him, or know anything at all that can help get him identified, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.