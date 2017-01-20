× Police pushing back UW campus protesters opposed to appearance by right-wing commentator

SEATTLE — Police officers in riot gear were pushing back protesters Friday night at the UW campus where right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak.

Q13 News reporter Steve Kiggins said that it appeared that police had detained a few of the protesters, who were chanting “USA, no Trump, no KKK, no Fascists here” and who were trying to block the doors to the UW building where Yiannopoulos was to speak.

Police pushing people back. Lots of shouting #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/bZYmYN4kTa — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) January 21, 2017

Looks like police have detained a few #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/2IoOx0HMh6 — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) January 21, 2017

Yiannopoulos writes for the conservative Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones.

His speech at the University of California-Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors after protesters blocked access to the lecture hall.

University of Washington Police Department confirmed Thursday night that they saw a banner threatening violence against Yiannopoulos hanging from the Henry Art Gallery Bridge spanning 25th Avenue a couple of days ago, and they took it down and have it in evidence.