Polar Plunge 2017: ‘Freezin for a Reason’ to help Special Olympics athletes, win cruise for two!
It’s that time of the year to plunge into frigid winter water to benefit Special Olympics Washington.
And if you raise $150 for the athletes before March 31st, you’re entered for a chance to win a week-long cruise for two on any caribbean or mexico voyage, plus airfare!
There are seven Polar Plunge events this year:
KENNEWICK - January 21st
SEATTLE - February 4th
WENATCHEE - February 11th
SPOKANE - February 18th
TACOMA February 25th
ANACORTES March 11th
REDMOND March 18th
For more information and to register for the events head to www.polarplungewa.org