Officers seize pipes, flares from demonstrators at anti-Trump rally in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police confiscated several weapons Friday night at an anti-Trump rally in Westlake Park. In a tweet, authorities said officers recovered wooden poles, heavy pipes, flares, and hammers.

Police thanked those in the crowd for alerting them of the weapons.

Police investigating reports of individuals in crowd @ Westlake w/fireworks/rocks. Thanks to those who've contacted us about dangerous items — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2017

Thousands of people attended the Resist Trump rally Friday evening, including councilmember Kshama Sawant.

The marchers are expected to walk through Seattle for an immigrant and refugee rights rally and to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

On Friday evening several protesters carried signs that said “Fight Racism & Sexism” and “Resist Trump.”