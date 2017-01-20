Officers seize pipes, flares from demonstrators at anti-Trump rally in Seattle

Photo Gallery
SEATTLE — Seattle Police confiscated several weapons Friday night at an anti-Trump rally in Westlake Park. In a tweet, authorities said officers recovered wooden poles, heavy pipes, flares, and hammers.
Police thanked those in the crowd for alerting them of the weapons.
Thousands of people attended the Resist Trump rally Friday evening, including councilmember Kshama Sawant.
The marchers are expected to walk through Seattle for an immigrant and refugee rights rally and to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
On Friday evening several protesters carried signs that said “Fight Racism & Sexism” and “Resist Trump.”