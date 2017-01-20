× Obamas welcome Trumps to the White House

Donald Trump began a day of ceremony Friday morning by attending the traditional inauguration day worship service. When they arrived at the White House, soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump brought a gift for the Obamas in a blue box wrapped in a bow, which the President handed into an aide before returning for a photo.

The Obamas will soon leave the White House for the last time, accompanying the Trumps to Capitol Hill for the swearing-in ceremony. Trump will take the oath of office, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, on two Bibles, one that he used as a child and the other used by Abraham Lincoln at his first inauguration.

In what is always a poignant moment, the former president and his family will then head to Andrews Air Force base for a farewell ceremony before taking one last flight on the presidential jet. The Obamas are heading to Palm Springs, California, for a vacation.

Trump will attend a joint congressional inaugural luncheon in the Capitol before heading back to the White House for the inaugural parade. In the evening, Trump and the new first lady, Melania Trump, will attend two inaugural balls, part of the stripped down inaugural festivities that aides say are meant to stress that the new president is eager to get to work.