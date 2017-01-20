Jamie Nava: If street name says anything about a gang member – ‘Syco’ is not someone you want to cross paths with

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

High-Violent Offender, Jamie Nava – a.k.a. ‘Syco’ – is a convicted felon who’s breaking probation on a burglary bust in Kennewick, where he had meth and a sawed-off rifle on him.

He likes taking selfies and photos of his tattoos, including a clown-looking lady inked on his left arm.

He’s 27 years old, 5’0” and weighs 170 pounds.

“Syco” also spells his street name “Seiko.”

Department of Corrections officers think he could be hiding in the small town of Paterson that’s about 40 miles south of the Tri-Cities.

If you know where he’s hiding,

submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.