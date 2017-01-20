Help Everett Police ID suspect accused of stealing Texas man’s identity, $10K cash

WANTED IN EVERETT —

Everett Police are hoping somebody can tell them this suspect’s name after detectives say he stole another man’s identity and cash — and that victim has never even set foot in Washington state.

“He uses a Texas license from a legitimate victim down there and he’s withdrawn about $10,000 from accounts up here in Washington. The victim in Texas hasn’t really been up here. He doesn’t know who this guy is. We believe that he somehow got the victim’s information, created a fake Texas License and has been using that to withdraw money from our victim.”

Detectives think the suspect has hit at other banks around the Puget Sound area.

If you know his name, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.