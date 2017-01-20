Dennis Mouth: Accused of killing friends in drunk-driving crash, disappearing after hospital release

WANTED BY WASHINGTON STATE PATROL —

The hunt is on for a man accused of killing two of his friends and seriously injuring a third.

Dennis Mouth is wanted in Pierce County for two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving with a suspended license.

Photos show the wreckage after he smashed his car into a pole last year coming home from a party. It was a horrific scene. Troopers say tests show he had a blood alcohol level of .17 — more than double the legal limit.

“About 27 minutes after midnight on February 26th, 2016, one vehicle was headed Northbound I-5 to Port of Tacoma,” said Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova. “At the very last minute, the vehicle decided to take the exit to the Port of Tacoma. When it hit the gore point, lost control, rotated clockwise and struck a utility pole. There were four occupants inside. The two rear occupants died. The front passenger had serious injuries.”

Mouth was also badly hurt and was transferred to a hospital in Oregon where he spent months on a breathing machine. He was eventually released on May 21st, but has since disappeared.” We've had detectives and Marshals that have been looking for him,” Trooper Bova says. “We believe he is in the area but we haven't had any cooperation with his family or known associates."

So, now they are really hoping you can help to track him down.

If you can tell the Washington State Patrol and U.S. Marshals where to find him, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.