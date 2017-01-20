× Cause of 50-foot mudslide in West Seattle still unclear

SEATTLE — It’s still unclear what caused a 50-foot mudslide in West Seattle Thursday night.

Crews were called out to the slide on California Avenue SW just before 11 p.m.

No one was hurt in the slide and officials say at this point, there’s no need for anyone to evacuate their homes. But neighbors tell Q13 News they have never seen a slide this big.

“There are streams underneath this whole area and you sometimes get little tiny leaks coming out of the asphalt,” said neighbor Charlene Robbins. “But not like this. This was definitely a different ballgame.”

Utility crews are also working to fix a broken water main in the same area. It’s not clear if the slide caused the break or if the break caused the slide.