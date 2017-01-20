Armed 7 Eleven robbers: ‘Save your life and give me the balance’ — crooks’ terrifying, deadly threats to store clerk

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

‘Save your life and give me the balance.’ — that’s what an armed robber in West Seattle told a 7-Eleven clerk early Monday morning.

Retired Seattle Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound walks us through the heist in hopes somebody can identify the two suspects.

“This is a convenience store. It’s about 3 am. Two suspects involved. You will see them on the screen. The very large guy described as about 6’04”. The other one is about 5’06”. They’re definitely together. You will get a very brief glimpse of the face. The clothing is rather distinctive. The thing that concerns is the taller of the two is armed with a gun. He comes in the store. There’s nobody in there except the clerk. The second guy, the smaller of the two suspects, remains as a lookout. You will see in the background the taller of the two approach the clerk. They spend a pretty good amount of time in the store asking for cash and cigarettes then you will see a video where they both are exiting the store. So, these guys leave. We don’t have a vehicle involved at this time but the scary part is we think there is more than one robbery they are responsible for but they definitely are armed and it’s just going to be a matter of time before somebody gets shot.”

Seattle Police say both suspects were wearing red bandanas and gloves.

If you can identify either of them, submit it to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also send an anonymous tip through http://www.P3Tips.com.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their captures.