Antonio Neill missing: Help Snohomish County detectives, family locate young man last seen in Everett

MISSING IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

It’s a terrifying situation any parent can relate to — a young man goes missing two weeks before Christmas and doesn’t even show up for his uncle’s funeral.

Antonio Neill’s mom and Snohomish County detectives are desperate for answers to what happened to him.

The 23-year-old was last seen in Everett.

Antonio’s mom, Jenny, says she took him to get his driver’s license on December 12th, because he had his car and wallet stolen. She says he was depressed and told her was going to stay with a friend. “I have a feeling something happened to my son, because it is unlike him to not keep in touch with me. No matter what he’s going through, he knows I am always there for him so I’m really scared something’s wrong.”

Antonio is 5’6”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has gauged ear lobes and numerous tattoos on his arms, including Zelda Triforce, a skull and a whimsical clock.

If you know where Snohomish county deputies can find him, call 911, or if you want to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or send the information to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App.