4 teens in trouble after joyride through Spanaway ends in pond, deputies say

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies say four teens are in trouble after blowing past a stopped school bus, through a red light and eventually crashing into a Spanaway retention pond.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy parked near a Spanaway intersection heard a horn honking. It was a bus on 78th Ave E. honking at a silver Ford Taurus that was apparently blowing past a stopped school bus with its stop paddle out. The silver car then made a u-turn and ran a red light, authorities said.

The deputy pursued the car, which had four teenagers inside, for a short distance before ending the pursuit because it was happening near two schools Thursday afternoon.

Then at 4:04 p.m. dispatch received a call from a witness who said a silver car had driven through a fence and into a retention pond nearby.

Deputies then found three “soaking wet teenagers” walking nearby who claimed they were wet from “walking in the rain.” A deputy indicated in his report that it was cloudy with occasional light rain at the time. He also noted that the teens were soaked from the chest down, but were dry on their head, shoulders and hands.

Dispatchers then received a call from a witness who said a suspicious teen was hiding under a trampoline in their backyard. Deputies arrested the “half-soaked” 18-year-old male for investigation of possession of stolen property and eluding.

Deputies say the car used for the joyride belonged to the parents of one of the teenage passengers in the car. The Ford Taurus had been reported stolen two days earlier.

The county’s dive team responded and helped a tow truck remove the car from the pond.