Washington congresswoman defends boycott of Trump inauguration

SEATTLE– United States Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, defended her boycott of Donald Trump’s inauguration Thursday, saying she received hundreds of phone calls and emails from constituents concerned about their future under the new administration.

“It was not an easy decision,” she said. “There is nothing more that I would love to do than to be there for the inauguration – if we had a president who was conducting himself according to the norms and traditions.

In an interview on “Q13 News This Morning,” Jayapal said three things would have to happen for her to change her mind about attending the ceremony.