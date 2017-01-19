Video shows teens ‘subway surfing’ behind packed New York City train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Two of the three teens who were caught on video holding on to the back of a New York City subway train as it left a station in the Bronx were ticketed Thursday, police said.

The two 15-year-olds were cited for trespassing and released into their parents' custody, NYPD told WPIX-TV. It's unclear if police are still looking for the third teen in the video. The teens will have to appear in court where they may receive a fine, according to police.

MTA has completed its investigation, spokesman Kevin Ortiz said.

The trio started subway surfing about 4 p.m. Tuesday at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse Station.

Commuter Alexander Campos told WPIX he was on a packed No. 4 train when the teens hopped on the back of the last car.

"We see a bunch of kids like trying to squeeze into the train and then they realize they can't fit in so instead of waiting for the next train to come they decide to get on the back of the train," Campos said.

He quickly pulled out his phone and began recording.

"I'm like, they're stupid," Campos said. "Why are they getting on the back of the train? They could fall off."

The video posted to Facebook has been viewed nearly 1 million times as of Thursday afternoon.

Subway surfing is a dangerous stunt that turns fatal every year. Luis Rivera, a transit activist, said more incidents have been reported since 2014.

Last December, a man was fatally struck by a southbound F train near the West 4th Street station after he fell between cars while subway surfing. Several lines were rerouted as police investigated the death.