UW-Tacoma student collapses, dies on campus

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — School officials say a University of Washington Tacoma student has died in the campus clinic.

The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/a6vzJj ) the student walked into the Student Health Services clinic Thursday morning and complained of not feeling well before collapsing.

School spokesman Mike Wark said says staff and Tacoma Fire Department personnel tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the student.

The student was not identified.

No further information was immediately available.