Trump already talking about a second term in White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is already thinking about his re-election on the eve of his inauguration.

Speaking at a black-tie, candlelit dinner for his campaign donors at Washington’s historic Union Station, Trump touted the previously Democratic counties he was able to flip in November’s election.

But, the 70-year-old president-elect told his campaign donors, “The next time we’re going to win the old-fashioned way” because of how he and his Cabinet will have performed.

Trump praised his Cabinet picks — “the likes of which,” he said, “have never been appointed” before.

“There’s not a pick that I don’t love.”

And he joked that he won’t mind if it ends up raining during his inauguration Friday, “because people will realize it’s my real hair.”