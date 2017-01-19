× Top prosecutors in the state says death penalty decision should go to voters not lawmakers

SEATTLE – On Thursday a judge refused to release the man accused of killing 5 people at Burlington’s Cascade Mall.

A Skagit County judge said Arcan Cetin is a danger to the community refusing to release the accused killer on his personal recognizance.

The defense also informed the court that Cetin is scheduled for a competency evaluation next week. As the high profile case moves forward, the head prosecutor in charge Richard Weyrich is weighing in about the death penalty issue.

This week, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson successfully pushed lawmakers to introduce a bill to abolish the death penalty.

Weyrich has an issue with the avenue being taken by Ferguson in his attempts to kill capital punishment. Weyrich says lawmakers should not be given the power to decide.

“Better way to make an important decision such as this is to put it on the ballot,” Weyrich said.

Weyrich is the president of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys and he says the vast majority of the 39 top prosecutors in the group want to give voters the choice.

“It’s not something the average voter will have access to the information to educate themselves,” Ricci King said.

King is on the board of Washington Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty and she supports Ferguson’s efforts to keep it in the hands of lawmakers.

“Death penalty cases go on and on and on,” King said.

She speaks from personal experience. In 1980, King’s 14 year-old brother was abducted, raped and dismembered by serial killer William Bonin known as the freeway killer in California.

“It doesn’t get much more horrible that that it really doesn’t,” King said.

In spite of her painful experience she is still passionately against the death penalty.

“It didn’t help my grief it didn’t bring my brother back, it’s not justice it’s revenge,” King said.

But Weyrich knows not all victims family members feel that way.

“People should decide, 40 years ago they voted it in, it should really be up to the people to vote it out or not,” Weyrich said.

Weyrich says the issue is not about his personal beliefs on the issue. He is not speaking out because he supports the death penalty or not. His only goal is to give citizens the choice.

But for opponents of the death penalty, they say the system is flawed and costing society too much.

A Seattle University report says when a prosecutor seeks the death penalty it will cost taxpayers on average more than $1 million more than if they were going for life without parole.

King says she’s against it for a number the woman you just heard from, says these death penalty cases are also costing our society too much.

According to a Seattle University report, if a prosecutor decides to seek the death penalty, it will cost on average one million dollars more than what it would have normally cost, if they were seeking life without parole.