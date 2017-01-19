× Thunderstorms possible Thursday with more seasonal weather on the way

SEATTLE — Enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last, cooler La Nina weather is making a comeback.

There will be some dry periods Thursday, but only some and plan on squalls moving in that could bring thunder and lightning, Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

The mountains get back to snow, with about 6 new inches expected to fall. Snoqualmie Pass was closed to traffic Wednesday because of icy conditions, but the Washington State Department of Transportation said it might reopen Thursday after it reassesses the situation.

A little calmer today after yesterday's heavy rain. Expect scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies -- highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Most advisories and watches are lifted now with the exception of a flood warning along the Skokomish River near Potlatch through late tonight.

Snow level remains near 3,000 feet in the mountains – so a few inches of snow are possible above that. Avalanche danger is still high because of all of the different layers of snow and ice that accumulated over the last couple of days. Mind the warnings to avoid the backcountry.

By Friday, showers let up with more sunbreaks around Puget Sound and a high near 50. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Expect passing showers Saturday with rain likely Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

And next week, clouds decrease with a slight chance of a shower Monday, otherwise partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s.