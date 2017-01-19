Stray bullet struck sleeping 74-year-old man in the head; listed in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- A stray bullet struck a 74-year-old man in the head while he was sleeping inside his home, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to a call of multiple gunshots in a neighborhood near 26th Avenue South and 128th street early Thursday morning. Detectives discovered that two homes were hit by bullets.

“We didn’t even initially know about the man being shot. When deputies were on the scene of the shooting where the house is where most of the rounds struck we received another call that somebody had been shot in a house and realized it was next door,” said Sgt. Cindi West.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Harborview Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. Sgt. West said it appears his home was not the intended target.

Investigators say there were people inside both of the homes at the time of the shooting. Detectives have not determined a motive.

At this point, investigators do not have any information about the shooter.