Seattle police prepare for marches, protests Friday

SEATTLE — Police were preparing for anti-Trump marches and protests in Seattle Friday.

At noon, some Seattle high school students are planning to walk out of their schools to protest what will then be President Donald Trump. At 1 p.m., there will be an “All United None Divided” rally at Judkins Park. Both of those groups will then march to Westlake Plaza downtown for a rally at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, another group at the UW campus at about 5 p.m. is expected to demonstrate against Trump and a scheduled speaking event there Friday night by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos writes for the conservative Breitbart News and is permanently banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.

His speech at the University of California-Davis last Friday was canceled by its sponsors after protesters blocked access to the lecture hall.

University of Washington Police Department confirmed Thursday night that they saw a banner threatening violence against Yiannopoulos hanging from the Henry Art Gallery Bridge spanning 25th Avenue a couple of days ago, and they took it down and have it in evidence.

On Saturday, a women's march will be held in Seattle to express support for human and civil rights. Organizers expect about 30,000 to attend that march.